Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster

More than two dozen Swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its...
More than two dozen Swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its parent company, Live Nation.(CNN, KCBS/KCAL, Senate TV, House TV, CNN, Taylor Swift Productions & Revolution Pictures, TIKTOK/@morgadventures, Twitter @AOC, @thehermidasTikTok)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(CNN) – The title of one of Taylor Swift’s biggest songs is sort of perfect for her fans’ feelings about Ticketmaster: “Bad Blood.”

More than two dozen Swifties, as her fans are known, are suing the ticketing giant and its parent company, Live Nation.

They said Ticketmaster broke antitrust and other laws in the now infamously chaotic sales process for Swift’s “The Eras” tour.

The suit alleges the companies engaged in anti-competitive practices, charging higher prices on fans in the presale and resale market.

According to the plaintiffs, Ticketmaster forced concertgoers to exclusively use its site and controlled all registration and access to the tour.

Swifties want the companies to fork over a $2,500 penalty for each violation, which could be expensive based on the millions of angered fans who didn’t get tickets.

Ticketmaster has apologized to fans and said that the demand, along with the elevated number of bot attacks, drove unprecedented traffic to the site and essentially broke it.

