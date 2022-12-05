Trial begins for suspects in bombing that killed Lexington native

BRUSSELS (CBS/WKYT) - More than six years after bombing attacks that killed dozens and injured hundreds more in Belgium, the ten suspected killers are going on trial.

The March 22, 2016 attacks killed 32 people, including Lexington native Stephanie Shults and her husband, Justin. Authorities say suicide bombers set off homemade bombs packed with nails at Brussels airport and a subway station.

Security is high at Belgium’s largest-ever criminal trial.

One of the accused is Salah Abdeslam, who’s already serving a life sentence for his role in the deadly attacks in Paris four months before the bombings in Belgium.

Also on trial, Mohamed Abrini, alleged to be the “man in the hat” caught on camera with two suicide bombers who blew themselves up in the attack on Brussels airport.

Dozens of pieces of evidence are on display in the courtroom, including weapons and bomb-making equipment.

12 jurors will consider that evidence, along with testimony from thousands of survivors, witnesses and experts to decide the verdict.

The trial is expected to last up to nine months at a cost of $37 million.

