UK June Buchanan Medical Clinic in Hindman set to open following historic flood

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Like many buildings throughout Knott County, the UK June Buchanan Medical Clinic was ravaged by flood water in July.

“Anytime that you practice in the field of medicine, when you go into it you know that you’re gonna be a servant to your community and to your patients, and you always want to be there for them, but this was a very helpless feeling because there wasn’t anything we could do,” said Dr. Juanita Hughes, a physician at the clinic.

Being one of the only clinics in Knott County that provides primary care, staff were worried about how they would continue serving patients.

“Thankfully, we have a sister clinic in Hazard and they were able to open the doors for us and we were able to see our patients out of that facility,” said Dr. Hughes.

After four months of repairs and replacing equipment lost in the flood, the June Buchanan Clinic will open its doors Monday.

“For our staff, it’s like we’re coming home. It’s a very close-knit group, very caring and compassionate for the patients we care for and we want to treat them like family,” said Jeff Fugate, a family nurse practitioner at the clinic. “We want them to understand they would get the same treatment we would give our loved ones when they walk into the door, and we want to make sure they have the best care possible.”

Clinic staff hope to continue being a pillar of the Hindman community since the clinic’s start in 1974.

“This clinic has been here a long time and its very important to the community, so we’re extremely excited to be back and to be able to serve our patients again,” said Dr. Hughes.

The clinic will be offering its usual primary care and lab services beginning Monday, but its radiology department will not be up and running again until later this month.

