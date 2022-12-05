Walker Montgomery delivers gifts, helps set up holiday store at Ky. Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky Children’s Hospital holiday tradition continues this week. The Jarrett’s Joy Cart Holiday Store opens Tuesday. On Sunday, they got a little help from one of country music’s big names.

Jarrett’s Joy Cart was created by a patient of the hospital over two decades ago. Jarrett Mynear was just two years old when he first checked into the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. At age 9, he decided to bring joy to others who shared a similar struggle.

“He got the idea that he wanted to do something to give the kids a chance to look forward to something,” said Jarrett’s mother, Jennifer Mynear.

His mother Jennifer says he created Jarrett’s Joy Cart to use gifts as a way to connect with families in the hospital every week. After he lost his battle with a rare bone cancer in 2002, they kept his legacy going with the cart and a special store during the holidays.

“He wanted to do this for the patients to have a chance to give back to their family members,” Jennifer added.

Patients can go to the holiday store to pick out gifts for their parents, siblings and more. With this year’s store set to open Tuesday, it’s all hands on deck to prepare, and they got some extra helping hands on Sunday.

″This really is a great concept and it’s something very special that puts a smile on, especially the family’s faces, in such a rough patch of their life,” said Walker Montgomery.

Country music artist Walker Montgomery helped deliver gifts to the hospital. He knows that some of these strong kids and their families come from out of nowhere, so he’s happy to help spread Jarrett’s joy to them all this holiday season.

“I can do only so much but I’d like to do as much as I can,” Montgomery said.

You can support Jarrett’s Joy Cart and learn more by visiting their website or their Facebook page.

