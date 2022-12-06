10 Fayette County school buses vandalized

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Someone vandalized 10 Fayette County school buses during the overnight hours Monday night into Tuesday morning.

FCPS says the buses were parked at the Liberty bus garage.

School officials did not specify just how the buses were damaged, but they do say crews are assessing everything and that they have already started making repairs.

They say the incident did not impact bus services Tuesday morning.

District leaders did not say if they know who is responsible. They also did not talk about possible charges.

