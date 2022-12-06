Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds of Heavy Rain

RAIN
RAIN(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Dec. 6, 2022
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain continues to fall across areas of southern and eastern Kentucky, and we have a lot more left in the take in the coming days. This is part of a very active pattern that leads us into a wintry setup later next week.

Temps are going to average out in the coming days as the numbers jump with our very wet pattern. This pattern features waves of rain and some thunderstorms targeting the region through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Some parts of the state have already picked up an inch to an inch and a half of rain through today. Another 1″-4″ will be possible through the weekend, so let’s keep a close eye on those creeks and streams.

There’s even a low-end risk for a few strong storms going up in the west today.

Another system arrives for the weekend with chillier air to follow. This sets the stage for a much bigger storm system by Tuesday and Wednesday. Storms to winter are possible with this system.

