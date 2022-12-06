Good Question: What do the different colors on the WKYT radar mean?

By Victor Puente
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You may be used to seeing some greens and yellows on the WKYT radar, especially this week. But what about the other colors that sometimes show up? That’s the subject of today’s Good Question.

Cecelia says she was watching one evening and noticed the radar was showing green, yellow, white and purple. So, she asks, What do the different colors represent?

WKYT meteorologist Jim Caldwell says those are the different severities of precipitation.

RELATED: Good Question: Why did WKYT’s on-air radar stop moving?

It goes from light green, dark green, yellow-orange-red-maroon-purple, then white. The rate of rain increases as each color changes. When white shows up, it indicates that there could be some hail.

Snow will appear as a solid sheet of white.

Sleet and mixed precipitation show up as a layer of pink and orange.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

