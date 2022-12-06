Jarret’s Joy Cart spreads joy at Kentucky Children’s hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The holidays are about saying thanks to those you love and spreading joy.

For some patients at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital, getting gifts for those on their lists can be challenging. That’s where Jarrett’s Joy Cart comes in.

“Jarrett was all about spreading joy. It sounds cliche, but he seriously was. And he felt the healing power of giving back even if it’s momentarily of what it feels like, what it helps you do to give back to someone else,” Jarret’s mother Jennifer Mynear said.

22 years later, Mynear is still following her son’s example.

“They get to play Santa for someone else that they love,” Mynear said.

Jarrett’s Joy Cart makes it possible for patients to shop and give wrapped presents to their loved ones.

Jarrett was diagnosed with cancer six times. He was also a patient at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital. He lost his battle with cancer in 2002 at the age of 13. Now, his legacy, a legacy of teaching the art of giving, lives on. Through generous donations, Jarrett started giving away toys through his mobile toy cart.

Click here to find ways to donate.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.