Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Wetter pattern sticks around for a few days

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There will be no shortage of rainfall for our region this week.

Rounds of rain will keep rolling across Kentucky. Even during some of the dry time, it will still be wet from areas of drizzle. You just get breaks from some of the steadier and heavier rains. At one point, data suggested we could pick up around 4-5″ of total rainfall from Tuesday through Saturday. The trends are now going with some lighter amounts. It is still plenty of rain! There might be a few localized areas that see high water.

A system will pass over us on Thursday and possibly bring us some gusty thunderstorms. It is also our best chance of rain this week. The entire commonwealth will be covered for a time.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.