K9 alerts detectives to nearly 300 lbs. of cocaine on board tractor-trailer

By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Gray News) – Detectives tracked down a tractor-trailer carrying about 300 lbs. of cocaine, thanks to a reliable tip.

Detectives used several investigative techniques to locate the suspected truck on I-70 in Hendricks County, Indiana, according to the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.

K-9 Mina made a positive indication of narcotics odor on board the tractor-trailer in question, helping authorities find just under 300 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $13 million.

The truck’s driver, 50-year-old Mauro Alonzo-Vargas, of Texas, was arrested in connection to the drugs. A prosecutor’s office will review the case and make a final decision on the charges.

