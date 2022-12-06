Kentucky adds commitment from 3-star wide receiver Ardell Banks

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky added a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Ardell Banks on Monday evening.

The 6-foot-4, 180-pound prospect is out of Massillon, Ohio. He chose the Wildcats over offers from Arizona State, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, and Syracuse.

Banks will add depth to Kentucky’s wide receiver room, which has lost five players to the transfer portal since the end of the regular season.

