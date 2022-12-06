Kentucky on track to have fewer deadly crashes this year than in 2021

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky has seen 664 deadly crashes around the state this year and could be on pace to reduce traffic fatalities on roads this year.

By this time in 2021, there were already 753 fatal crashes reported. It’s an improvement many agencies have been working towards, like AAA officials, who are encouraged by the numbers.

“We are, I think, leveling off, and perhaps we’ll finish out the year with perhaps some better statistics to talk about as far as number of crashes, number of fatalities, and serious injuries,” AAA spokesperson Lori Weaver Hawkins said.

Kentucky State Police have frequently hosted traffic safety checkpoints throughout the state. KSP works in conjunction with local city police, and county sheriff’s office’s to help educate the public and prevent a tragedy. They say they are looking for life-saving measures to deter drivers under the influence, stop seatbelt evaders and ensure car seats are correctly installed and in use.

“I tell people during the holidays, don’t drive intoxicated, don’t drive ‘intexticated,’” Hawkins said.

Almost 15% of the Commonwealth’s fatal crashes involved alcohol. It’s a holiday heartbreak that could be avoided.

“That’s not the time for you to worry about your budget, nickel and dimes when you have so much on the line,” Hawkins said. “Go ahead and get that rideshare and schedule that before you head out the door, so you don’t have to worry about it for the rest of the evening.”

While the holiday season should be merry and bright, it’s a price you will pay forever and could change the lives of many if you choose to get behind the wheel after drinking.

The lowest number of fatalities reported in the last decade was in 2013 when the state recorded 638 fatal crashes. AAA expects to release a report on driver behavior trends later this week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.