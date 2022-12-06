Lexington man accused of killing wife appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The case against a Lexington man accused of murdering his wife will go before a Fayette County grand jury.

Stephon Henderson had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Tuesday morning in Fayette District Court. Instead, Henderson and his attorney told the judge that he did not want to have his case heard today and opted to waive the preliminary hearing and go straight to a grand jury.

Henderson is facing one count of murder and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Police say Henderson shot and killed his wife, 47-year-old Talina Henderson, on November 23 at their home on Bay Colony Lane. Officials say he called 911 to report what happened and surrendered officers when they arrived at the home.

We’ve since learned that days prior to that shooting, Talina Henderson had filed for an emergency protective order against her husband. A judge set a hearing date for that EPO on November 30.

MORE

Henderson previously pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and spouse abuse back in 1998. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, 83 of those were suspended, and two years probation.

Talina Henderson’s family members were in the courtroom Tuesday morning to watch the proceedings.

They asked the judge for an order preventing Henderson or his party to get into the home, which they say they now have control of, and an order to move his car from the property.

The judge directed them to victims’ services while the prosecution and defense worked out those details.

Henderson is still being housed in the Fayette County Detention Center. His bond is set at $1 million, and there was no motion in court to lower it.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.