Man dead after central Kentucky fire

It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a fire in Bath County.

It happened Tuesday morning at a home in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick.

According to Kentucky State Police, a man and a woman were inside the home when the fire broke out. We’re told the man died and the woman was taken to an area hospital.

No other details are available right now.

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
A suspect was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a Lexington car crash,...
Driver charged with DUI, assault after Lexington crash
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Three people managed to escape
7 animals killed in overnight Lexington house fire
Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident

Latest News

Lexington police say 59-year-old Stephon Henderson is charged with murder domestic violence.
Lexington man accused of killing wife appears in court
Someone vandalized 10 Fayette County school buses during the overnight hours Monday night into...
10 Fayette County school buses vandalized
10 Fayette County school buses vandalized
WATCH | 10 Fayette County school buses vandalized
Man dead after central Kentucky fire
WATCH | Man dead after central Kentucky fire