Railbird 2023 lineup released

The festival will be held on June 3rd and the 4th.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:50 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The lineup for 2023’s Railbird festival is out.

Zach Bryan will be headlining the first night, while Lawrence County native Tyler Childers headlines night two.

Other acts include Weezer, Sheryl Crowe and Ricky Skaggs.

Next year’s Railbird is moving from Keeneland to the infield at Red Mile.

Presale for tickets begins Thursday, Dec. 8, at noon.

