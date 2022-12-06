Sports photographer captures ‘beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ’

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Boyle County High School took home another state championship in football Friday night with a win over Corbin High School.

However, it’s what happened after the game that is going viral on social media.

While most of the Boyle County players were celebrating, one player is seen consoling a Corbin player. A photographer snapped a picture of the moment and it is getting a lot of attention for what many are saying is true sportsmanship.

It was a hard-fought, close game, but, in the end, there can only be one winner. Boyle County had the victory, and Corbin’s undefeated season was over.

“We are all celebrating. Our whole team is celebrating. And they are falling on the ground, feeling defeated over there,” said Boyle County senior Cooper Brummett.

Photographer Ashley Norvell caught the moment when Brummett left that celebration and chose to console Corbin football senior Jacob Baker. That moment, posted to social media, captured the hearts of many.

“When I did it, I didn’t expect it to find social media or go viral like it did. Crazy that it did,” said Brummett. “I don’t know what to think about it.”

“That means a lot to me. That shows what kind of character he is,” said Baker. “I am grateful for what he did.”

Boyle County’s coach, Justin Haddix, told us he’s not surprised by this. He says Cooper has always been the type to put others first, even sacrificing what he would want for the betterment of the team.

“He wanted to play tight end and defensive end, we need him on the offensive line for these weeks, and he said, ‘Coach, I will do whatever, whatever we need to win,’” said Haddix.

Norvell told us she believes the moment to be “a beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ.”

