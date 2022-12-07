Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Heavy Rain Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain continues to impact areas of southern and southeastern Kentucky with more rain on the way. This soggy setup leads us into a much colder and wintry pattern later next week into the week leading up to Christmas.

With two more systems on the way through Saturday, another 1″-3″ of rain will be likely across some of the same areas.

Another round of showers moves through on Saturday as chilly and dry air moves in behind it for Sunday and Monday.

A big storm system then targets the region by Tuesday and Wednesday. That brings wind and the potential for rain and storms ahead of it and change to winter behind it.

This leads to the potential for some flakes and cold air late next week.

