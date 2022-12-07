Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Heavy Rain Ahead

RAIN
RAIN(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heavy rain continues to impact areas of southern and southeastern Kentucky with more rain on the way. This soggy setup leads us into a much colder and wintry pattern later next week into the week leading up to Christmas.

With two more systems on the way through Saturday, another 1″-3″ of rain will be likely across some of the same areas.

Another round of showers moves through on Saturday as chilly and dry air moves in behind it for Sunday and Monday.

A big storm system then targets the region by Tuesday and Wednesday. That brings wind and the potential for rain and storms ahead of it and change to winter behind it.

This leads to the potential for some flakes and cold air late next week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
The coroner is at the scene of a fire in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick.
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Boyle County High School took home another state championship in football Friday night with a...
Sports photographer captures ‘beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ’
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?

Latest News

Wetter weather possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Wetter weather for Wednesday & Thursday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain remain
RAIN
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds of Heavy Rain
It stays wet for a few days
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast