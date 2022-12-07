Health officials say flu is hitting Lexington hard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington health officials say the flu is hitting the city hard.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, there are already more total lab-reported cases in the first nine weeks this season than in the previous three years combined.

Lexington reported 525 new cases and 5 flu-related deaths, three from November and two from December, this past week, bringing the totals to 1,294 and 6 deaths this flu season.

The totals from the last 3 years were:

381 cases, 2 deaths (2021-22)

4 cases, 0 deaths (2020-21)

749 cases, 9 deaths (2019-20)

The LFCHD says the lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington.

Health officials say a flu shot for ages six months and older is the best way to protect from flu and its potentially serious complications.

Free flu shots are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday or Thursday at the LFCHD’s Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike by calling 859-288-2483.

