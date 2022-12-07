Health officials say flu is hitting Lexington hard

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, there are already more total...
According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, there are already more total lab-reported cases in the first nine weeks this season than in the previous three years combined.(MGN / Pexels)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington health officials say the flu is hitting the city hard.

According to the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, there are already more total lab-reported cases in the first nine weeks this season than in the previous three years combined.

Lexington reported 525 new cases and 5 flu-related deaths, three from November and two from December, this past week, bringing the totals to 1,294 and 6 deaths this flu season.

The totals from the last 3 years were:

  • 381 cases, 2 deaths (2021-22)
  • 4 cases, 0 deaths (2020-21)
  • 749 cases, 9 deaths (2019-20)

The LFCHD says the lab-confirmed cases only reflect a small percentage of flu cases actually in Lexington.

Health officials say a flu shot for ages six months and older is the best way to protect from flu and its potentially serious complications.

Free flu shots are available by same-day appointment every Monday, Wednesday or Thursday at the LFCHD’s Public Health Clinic at 650 Newtown Pike by calling 859-288-2483.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
The coroner is at the scene of a fire in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick.
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
A suspect was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a Lexington car crash,...
Driver charged with DUI, assault after Lexington crash
Boyle County High School took home another state championship in football Friday night with a...
Sports photographer captures ‘beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ’

Latest News

Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
WATCH | Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
WATCH | Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home
Wetter weather possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Wetter weather for Wednesday & Thursday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain remain