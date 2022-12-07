Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain remain

Wetter weather for Wednesday & Thursday
Wetter weather for Wednesday & Thursday(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This wetter weather will continue for a few more days.

A frontal boundary is parked right on top of Kentucky and as long as it is here, you can expect the rain chances to continue. It doesn’t rain every moment of the day but there will be plenty of activity to watch very closely.

We should end up with a break during the afternoon and evening hours today. Those next rounds will start pressing through the region by midday on Thursday. This is another soaker of an event. I think there could be some locally heavy rain sweep in with this setup.

Take care of each other!

