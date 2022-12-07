Levis skipping Music City Bowl; will focus on 2023 draft

Cats face Iowa on Dec. 31
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated...
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds up the Governor's Cup trophy after Kentucky defeated Louisville in an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky quarterback Will Levis on Wednesday announced he will not play in the Wildcats’ Music City Bowl matchup with Iowa.

Levis will instead focus on the 2023 NFL Draft, where he is expected to be a first-round pick.

The Penn State transfer played two seasons at UK, throwing for 5,232 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Levis said via social media that “after much thought, I have decided to forego my final college football game, look to that next step, and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.”

The Cats face the Hawkeyes on Dec. 31 in Nashville.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
The coroner is at the scene of a fire in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick.
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Boyle County High School took home another state championship in football Friday night with a...
Sports photographer captures ‘beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ’
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?

Latest News

The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next...
Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach
The 6-foot-4, 180-pound prospect is out of Massillon, Ohio
Kentucky adds commitment from 3-star wide receiver Ardell Banks
Photo from UofL media day: Satterfield is excited for this season and the future.
UC hires Louisville head coach just days away from facing off in bowl game
The TransPerfect Music City Bowl 25th anniversary logo.
UK Football to face Iowa in Music City Bowl