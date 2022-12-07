Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road.

Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.

The vehicle was found a short distance away at a gas station.

Police say the home has minor damage and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested and charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

