Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home

Police say the suspect drove away from the scene(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:41 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he crashed into a Lexington home early Wednesday morning.

The wreck happened around 12:20 a.m. on Old Towne Walk, near New Circle Road and Leestown Road.

Police say a man crashed into a home and then drove off.

The vehicle was found a short distance away at a gas station.

Police say the home has minor damage and no injuries were reported.

The suspect was arrested and charged with DUI and leaving the scene of an accident.

