‘Wordle’ is Google’s top search of 2022

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based...
The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Google has published its Year-In-Search list for 2022 which is a look back at the top trending searches of the year.

The number one trending search globally was “Wordle,” the wildly popular web-based word-guessing game owned by the New York Times.

Other top searches included “Johnny Depp” in the people category and the actors’ category, “Novak Djokovic” in the athletes’ category and “Ukraine” in the news category.

“Ukraine” was also the third highest trending search overall, just behind “India versus England” in the number two spot and “Wordle” at number one.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
The coroner is at the scene of a fire in the 5600 block of Old Sand Rd. in Salt Lick.
Man dead after central Kentucky fire identified
Good Question: Where has the water gone at Lake Cumberland?
A suspect was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing the scene of a Lexington car crash,...
Driver charged with DUI, assault after Lexington crash
Boyle County High School took home another state championship in football Friday night with a...
Sports photographer captures ‘beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ’

Latest News

Systemic flaws are being blamed for Hertz falsely claiming its cars were stolen.
Hertz settles for $168M after customers were arrested over false stolen car reports
FILE - In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, smoke rises from the battleship USS Arizona as...
Hawaii remembrance to draw handful of Pearl Harbor survivors
Marking Ukraine’s armed forces day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the eastern...
Time names Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ‘the spirit of Ukraine’ as its ‘Person of the Year’
FILE_ Anne Heche is shown in this undated file photo. A coroner's report has shed more light on...
Anne Heche didn’t have drugs in her system, coroner’s report says