Alabama OL, Kentucky native transferring to UK
Made announcement on Thursday
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Alabama offensive lineman and Kentucky native Tanner Bowles will be transferring to UK.
The Glasgow native made the announcement during an appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio.
Bowles (6-5, 293) will have two years of eligibility remaining.
The former 4-star recruit played in all 12 games for the Crimson Tide this past season.
Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.