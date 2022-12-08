Alabama OL, Kentucky native transferring to UK

Made announcement on Thursday
Tanner Bowles, an offensive lineman the previous two seasons at Alabama, is transferring to UK.
Tanner Bowles, an offensive lineman the previous two seasons at Alabama, is transferring to UK.(AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Alabama offensive lineman and Kentucky native Tanner Bowles will be transferring to UK.

The Glasgow native made the announcement during an appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio.

Bowles (6-5, 293) will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The former 4-star recruit played in all 12 games for the Crimson Tide this past season.

