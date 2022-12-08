Alabama OL, Kentucky native transferring to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Alabama offensive lineman and Kentucky native Tanner Bowles will be transferring to UK.

The Glasgow native made the announcement during an appearance on Kentucky Sports Radio.

Bowles (6-5, 293) will have two years of eligibility remaining.

The former 4-star recruit played in all 12 games for the Crimson Tide this past season.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.