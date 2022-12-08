Cats place 3 on all-SEC Freshmen Team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK’s Barion Brown, Jager Burton and Deone Walker were selected to the SEC’s all-Freshman team, the league announced on Thursday.

Brown led the Wildcats with 45 catches for 604 yards and four touchdowns. The Nashville native also led the team with 15 kick returns for 424 yards and a touchdown.

Burton, a Lexington native, started all 12 games at left guard. the freshman out of Frederick Douglass helped pave the way for running back Chris Rodriguez, who averaged 113 yards rushing this season.

Walker, from Detroit, finished the season with 39 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one sack.

UK will face Iowa in the Music City Bowl on Dec. 31.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.