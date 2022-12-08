CBS: Brittney Griner in U.S. custody after prisoner swap with Russia

(WKYT) - CBS News reports WNBA star Brittney Griner is in U.S. custody after a prisoner swap with Russia.

Five former U.S. officials told CBS News Griner would be exchanged for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.

CBS learned about plans for the swap last Thursday and agreed to hold the report until when Griner was brought into U.S. custody.

Griner had been in Russian custody since February, when cannabis oil was discovered in her luggage.

Last month she was sent to a penal colony.

President Biden is expected to give remarks on the transfer.

This story is developing and will be updated with more details.

