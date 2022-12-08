Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking More Rain

map
map(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a washout of a day across Kentucky as another wave of low pressure moves through. We have a few more rainmakers to come through over the next couple of days as we slowly shift our focus to next week’s massive changes.

Today’s rains are putting down totals of 1″-2″ for some areas, especially in the west and south. Much lighter amounts show up in the north with a quarter inch or less for some. The rain will lighten up some from west to east later in the day into the evening. Scattered showers linger into the evening and overnight.

Another shower maker works across our sky later Friday with a second system moving in here late Saturday and Saturday night. This isn’t overly heavy, but it will produce some more ugly weather across our part of the world.

That same system will also turn into a snow maker for the Great Lakes into areas of the northeastern part of the country.

The next system is a massive storm that works from the Plains toward the Great Lakes and pops another low along the eastern seaboard. The end result for us is heavy rain and storms on the front end with a temp crash to cold behind it with periods of light snow and flurries a day or two later.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Police say the suspect drove away from the scene
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home

Latest News

Rounds of rain arrive
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Another wet day
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another round of rain
RAIN
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Heavy Rain Ahead
Wetter weather possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast