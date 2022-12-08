Chris Rodriguez to sit out bowl game; declares for NFL Draft

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - UK running back Chris Rodriguez is skipping the Music City Bowl and has declared for the NFL Draft.

He made the announcement on his Instagram page Thursday.

In eight games this season, Rodriguez rushed for 904 yards and six touchdowns.

Rodriguez finishes as the program’s third all-time leading rusher with 3,643 yards, behind Benny Snell and Sonny Collins. His 20 games of 100-plus yards rushing is tops all-time at Kentucky.

