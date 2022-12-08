FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The administrative leave for Dunbar High School principal Marlon Ball has been extended.

According to the Herald Leader, His attorney says the leave was extended by 20 days. It is not clear what led to the extension.

Last month, Ball was placed on administrative leave while Fayette County Schools investigated an allegation of inappropriate conduct.

Ball’s attorney told the Herald Leader, he looked forward to the investigation coming to an end soon.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.