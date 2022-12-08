Elementary school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say

A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two...
A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries.(CDC/Amanda Mills via Canva)
By Daniel Smithson and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries.

On Nov. 18, a parent filed a report with the McMinnville Police Department regarding someone fraudulently using her son’s pandemic electronic benefit (PEBT) card. The cards are meant to help families cover the cost of students’ meals during the pandemic.

According to police, the parent said her son never received the card, but it was being used.

A McMinnville Police Department detective pulled transaction records and found the card was used 20 times from Jan. 10 to Nov. 15 and more than $700 was spent. Surveillance video showed Ruthann McInnis, a school secretary at Hickory Creek Elementary, had been using the cards, police said.

Detectives pulled transaction records for the second student’s card and found McInnis used the card 12 times, totaling nearly $500.

When confronted, McInnis said she checked the school mail in January and placed two PEBT cards that belonged to two students in her desk drawer, according to police. She reportedly used the cards to buy groceries.

McInnis was charged on Nov. 29 with two counts of fraudulently using a credit card.

Director of Warren County Schools Grant Swallows told WSMV McInnis has been suspended while the school investigates.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Police say the suspect drove away from the scene
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home

Latest News

Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Judge unseals documents in gay bar shooter’s past case
Football coach shot 10 times while shielding players from gunfire, police say
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
The naked, badly bruised body of the "Boy in the Box" was found on Feb. 25, 1957, in a wooded...
Police reveal identity of Philly’s slain ‘Boy in the Box’
The family of 19-year-old Harry Dunn goes through photos of him. Anne Sacoolas, the wife of US...
US woman who killed UK teen in crash gets suspended sentence