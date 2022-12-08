Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another round of rain

Another wet day
Another wet day(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:10 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern remains on the soggy side.

It has been a messy few days here in Kentucky. That mess hasn’t had any time to dry up very much. There have been gaps in the precipitation but not enough to have a major impact on our area.

The next round of rain will cruise through our skies during the daytime hours today. Some of these showers could be locally heavy at times. Once it gets going, it looks like you will be under the shield of rain for several hours. The entire commonwealth might be under it at the same time. Just another messy run in the world of weather.

There is a chance of a few showers around on Friday. Most of you will not see any rain again until Saturday. At that time, another round of rain will press into the area. This should be our next best chance of tracking widespread rains.

A big-time pattern shift looks like it will come together next week. There will be a potent cold front that plows through Kentucky. It could spark severe weather in other states and maybe even in Kentucky. On the other side of that front, we’ll find some much colder air and even a snow chance.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Police say the suspect drove away from the scene
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home

Latest News

RAIN
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | More Heavy Rain Ahead
Wetter weather possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Wetter weather for Wednesday & Thursday
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain remain
RAIN
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rounds of Heavy Rain