Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another round of rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our pattern remains on the soggy side.

It has been a messy few days here in Kentucky. That mess hasn’t had any time to dry up very much. There have been gaps in the precipitation but not enough to have a major impact on our area.

The next round of rain will cruise through our skies during the daytime hours today. Some of these showers could be locally heavy at times. Once it gets going, it looks like you will be under the shield of rain for several hours. The entire commonwealth might be under it at the same time. Just another messy run in the world of weather.

There is a chance of a few showers around on Friday. Most of you will not see any rain again until Saturday. At that time, another round of rain will press into the area. This should be our next best chance of tracking widespread rains.

A big-time pattern shift looks like it will come together next week. There will be a potent cold front that plows through Kentucky. It could spark severe weather in other states and maybe even in Kentucky. On the other side of that front, we’ll find some much colder air and even a snow chance.

Take care of each other!

