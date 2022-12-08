Many Ky. families still struggling to rebuild homes year after tornadoes

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Nearly a year has passed since deadly tornadoes left a trail of destruction across Kentucky.

In Taylor County, the path of the tornadoes went through a community north of Campbellsville. One woman was killed, and more than 60 homes were either damaged or destroyed.

Some families are moving back into new homes while others are still waiting.

The Wilson family lost their home. When we spoke to them in June, their new home was well under construction, and they said they hoped to be back inside by Christmas.

That goal is close to being met.

“We have got a lot done this week. So, it is looking like next week we will probably start to move in,” said Holly Wilson. “And definitely by Christmas, so. We are excited.”

The Taylor County Emergency Management director tells us many families have struggled with the supply chain and the cost of rebuilding. Lumber and building supplies are much more expensive.

The director says FEMA has been difficult to work with, saying they are limited in what they will pay for to replace.

