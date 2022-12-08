Mother, boyfriend plead guilty to sex charges involving young child

Collins pleaded guilty to rape and sodomy charges. O’Dell pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:30 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people pleaded guilty to sex charges involving a young child in Laurel County.

28-year-old Jessica O’Dell and her boyfriend, 23-year-old Donald Collins, were charged back in February 2021.

Investigators say the two had sex with a child.

Collins pleaded guilty to rape and sodomy charges. O’Dell pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy.

Both face a recommended 30-year sentence.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

