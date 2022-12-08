Officials: 12-year-old falsely reported active shooter at middle school

12-year-old charged for fake active shooter report at Holly Shelter Middle School
By WECT Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Police in North Carolina have charged a 12-year-old student Wednesday for falsely reporting an active shooter at his middle school.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the boy called 911 shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday to report an active shooter at Holly Shelter Middle School in Wilmington.

Officers responded to the school and said they found no evidence of an active shooter after clearing the campus.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to WECT that the boy is a student at Holly Shelter Middle School.

He was charged with false report concerning mass violence on education property.

The New Hanover sheriff said he was thankful there was no actual threat, but false reports will not be tolerated by authorities.

Copyright 2022 WECT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Police say the suspect drove away from the scene
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home

Latest News

Ray J. Garcia leaves the Federal Courthouse in Oakland, Calif., Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Garcia,...
Ex-prison warden convicted of sexually abusing inmates
Collins pleaded guilty to rape and sodomy charges. O’Dell pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy.
Mother, boyfriend plead guilty to sex charges involving young child
The Activision Blizzard Booth during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, June 13,...
FTC sues to block Microsoft-Activision Blizzard $69B merger
Two people dead in Floyd Co. crash
The 9-week-old girl is expected to make a full recovery.
Blessing in disguise: State trooper saves infant’s life during traffic stop for speeding