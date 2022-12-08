Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky.

Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday.

They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is out of Pikeville right now.

The Bogus Beggar, aka Gary Thompson, has a long history in Kentucky.

Our sister station WAVE News in Louisville has followed Thompson’s story for several years. He was jailed and chased out of places all across Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”

‘The Bogus Beggar’ spotted in Eastern Ky. (Shaey Adkins May)

