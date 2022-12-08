Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

The Bogus Beggar
The Bogus Beggar(Shaey Adkins May)
By Dakota Makres and Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky.

Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday.

They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is out of Pikeville right now.

The Bogus Beggar, aka Gary Thompson, has a long history in Kentucky.

Our sister station WAVE News in Louisville has followed Thompson’s story for several years. He was jailed and chased out of places all across Kentucky and earned the nickname, “The Bogus Beggar.”

You can watch more about Thompson here.

