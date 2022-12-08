Prominent Lexington historian Foster Ockerman Jr. dies at 70

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Prominent Lexington historian Foster Ockerman Jr. has died.

Milward Furneral Directors shared his obituary.

Ockerman was a founding trustee of the Lexington History Museum, Inc. and known for his works on state and local history.

His visitation will be December 15 at First United Methodist Church.

He’ll be buried at the Lexington Cemetery in a private ceremony.

His family is asking that donations be sent to First United Methodist Church or the Lexington History Museum.

