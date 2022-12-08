Prominent Lexington historian Foster Ockerman Jr. dies at 70

Ockerman was a founding trustee of the Lexington History Museum.
Ockerman was a founding trustee of the Lexington History Museum.(Milward Funeral Directors)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Prominent Lexington historian Foster Ockerman Jr. has died.

Milward Furneral Directors shared his obituary.

Ockerman was a founding trustee of the Lexington History Museum, Inc. and known for his works on state and local history.

His visitation will be December 15 at First United Methodist Church.

He’ll be buried at the Lexington Cemetery in a private ceremony.

His family is asking that donations be sent to First United Methodist Church or the Lexington History Museum.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Police say the suspect drove away from the scene
Man arrested after crashing truck into Lexington home

Latest News

Rounds of rain arrive
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Another wet day
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another round of rain
Journalism students help keep newspaper going nearly one year after devastating WKY tornado
WATCH | Journalism students help keep newspaper going nearly one year after devastating WKY tornado
Doctors urge early screening for colon cancer
WATCH | Doctors urge early screening for colon cancer