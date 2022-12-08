Students pack ambulance with toys for Kentucky Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington students got into the Christmas spirit Thursday morning by donating toys to children in need.

Students at Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School packed toys they’d been collecting onto an ambulance that will go to Kentucky Children’s Hospital. They donated thousands of dollars worth of toys.

The students began collecting the toys weeks ago, along with monetary donations that they used to go buy additional toys and blankets.

Thursday morning, members of the Kentucky Children’s Hospital pediatric transport team came to Dunbar High School to collect the toys and talk to the students about their jobs helping the children that will get these toys.

Students said that it was extremely gratifying to see their fellow students donate to such a worthy cause.

“You often don’t think about how many people it takes to make one contribution,” said junior Vivha Bhaskar. “So, when you’re able to see a visual amount of toys stacked onto the carts or see how many people are able to load things into the ambulance, you can really see how many people genuinely care about the community and kids.”

Those students talked about how gratifying this experience was and say they hope to keep this going for years to come.

Teachers at Dunbar say this program is something they’ve done for years, but they had to stop due to the pandemic. This is just the second year that it’s been brought back.

