Tickets for Railbird 2023 sell out in hours

The festival used to take place at Keeneland but, after issues with water stations and logistics, it decided to move to the Red Mile.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Presale tickets for Railbird 2023 went on sale Thursday and sold out in just a few hours.

Railbird posted that tickets to the two-day festival sold out before 4 p.m. They went on sale at noon.

The festival is coming back after a one-year hiatus.

The festival used to take place at Keeneland but, after issues with water stations and logistics, it decided to move to the Red Mile.

This year’s lineup includes Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Weezer and Sheryl Crow.

The festival is on June 3rd and 4th.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Boyle County High School took home another state championship in football Friday night with a...
Sports photographer captures ‘beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ’

Latest News

Salvation Army Red Kettle donations
WKYT Sports team to ring the bell for Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign
A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay...
Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row
Shoppers are headed to stores, and scammers and thieves are not far behind.
Lexington police notice increase in shoplifting during holiday season
Collins pleaded guilty to rape and sodomy charges. O’Dell pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy.
Mother, boyfriend plead guilty to sex charges involving young child