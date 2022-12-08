Tickets for Railbird 2023 sell out in hours

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Presale tickets for Railbird 2023 went on sale Thursday and sold out in just a few hours.

Railbird posted that tickets to the two-day festival sold out before 4 p.m. They went on sale at noon.

The festival is coming back after a one-year hiatus.

The festival used to take place at Keeneland but, after issues with water stations and logistics, it decided to move to the Red Mile.

This year’s lineup includes Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Weezer and Sheryl Crow.

The festival is on June 3rd and 4th.

Y’all went for the gold and SOLD OUT #RailbirdFest 2023! See you down in Lexington this June ✨



Still looking to get in on the action? Sign up for the Waitlist: https://t.co/MkvL5jbqiY pic.twitter.com/L8Hb4M2oN3 — Railbird Festival (@RailbirdFest) December 8, 2022

