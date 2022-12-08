Two people dead in Floyd Co. crash

By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Floyd County.

It happened Tuesday evening on KY-114 in Prestonsburg.

Investigators said Linda Naimo, 52, of Georgetown was driving a 2002 Dodge truck when she crossed the center lane and hit a 2019 Nissan truck.

The Nissan was driven by Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills. Doss and his passenger, Carolyn Gibson, 48, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

