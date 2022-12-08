WKYT Sports team to ring the bell for Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sounds of the Salvation Army’s bells ringing are a holiday tradition, and the WKYT sports team needs your help.

“It’s Christmas time. Time to ring the bell,” said Salvation Army Commissioner Jolene Hodder.

As part of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, WKYT, WLEX, and WTVQ will all be competing on Friday, December 9, to raise the most money for those in need.

The WKYT Sports team will be at the Hamburg Walmart at 2350 Grey Lag Way in Lexington from 3 to 7 p.m.

Brian Milam, Lyndsey Gough and Dave Baker will join the iconic Salvation Army bellringers greeting holiday shoppers.

You can also make a donation online to the WKYT Sports team’s effort by clicking on this link.

“All donations stay within the community in which they were given,” says Dale Bannon, national community relations and development secretary for The Salvation Army. “When you give to The Salvation Army, you’re making a difference in the lives of families right in your own area. And what many people don’t realize is the impact of their holiday charitable giving lasts far beyond the month of December.”

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign started in 1891.

