WKYT Sports team to ring the bell for Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign

Salvation Army Red Kettle donations
Salvation Army Red Kettle donations(WLUC)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sounds of the Salvation Army’s bells ringing are a holiday tradition, and the WKYT sports team needs your help.

“It’s Christmas time. Time to ring the bell,” said Salvation Army Commissioner Jolene Hodder.

As part of this year’s Red Kettle Campaign, WKYT, WLEX, and WTVQ will all be competing on Friday, December 9, to raise the most money for those in need.

The WKYT Sports team will be at the Hamburg Walmart at 2350 Grey Lag Way in Lexington from 3 to 7 p.m.

Brian Milam, Lyndsey Gough and Dave Baker will join the iconic Salvation Army bellringers greeting holiday shoppers.

You can also make a donation online to the WKYT Sports team’s effort by clicking on this link.

“All donations stay within the community in which they were given,” says Dale Bannon, national community relations and development secretary for The Salvation Army. “When you give to The Salvation Army, you’re making a difference in the lives of families right in your own area. And what many people don’t realize is the impact of their holiday charitable giving lasts far beyond the month of December.”

The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign started in 1891.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they found remains of a fetus on Paris...
Deputies investigating after fetus found in shallow grave
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Boyle County High School took home another state championship in football Friday night with a...
Sports photographer captures ‘beautiful demonstration of the love of Christ’

Latest News

A new analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the average teacher pay...
Average Ky. teacher pay drops for seventh year in a row
The festival will be held on June 3rd and the 4th. Zach Bryan will be headlining the first...
Tickets for Railbird 2023 sell out in hours
Shoppers are headed to stores, and scammers and thieves are not far behind.
Lexington police notice increase in shoplifting during holiday season
Collins pleaded guilty to rape and sodomy charges. O’Dell pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy.
Mother, boyfriend plead guilty to sex charges involving young child