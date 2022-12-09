Advocates speak out as domestic violence-related homicides continue to grow in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Advocates in the community are speaking out as the number of domestic violence-related homicides continues to grow in Lexington. It can be concerning for those in abusive relationships around the holiday season.

Advocates against domestic violence say one of the most dangerous times for someone in an abusive relationship is when they are trying to leave. They say this is something they see far too often in the city.

So far this year, Lexington has had 13 domestic violence-related homicides, and advocates say the cases tend to increase during the holiday season.

Stephanie Theakston with the Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Coalition says people think that the uptick in domestic violence is due to holiday stress and finances, but she says that is not the case.

“We want to make sure that that is not used as an excuse, that’s not the cause of domestic violence, but because there is more access to the petitioner because people are home more often, people are spending more time with their families, there tends to be an increase,” Theakston said.

For some people, hearing about each situation is triggering. April Ballentine knows the stories all too well, having been through it firsthand. However, she says by talking about the subject. It might help someone in need.

“One big piece is educating people to recognize those behaviors and understand that it’s not someone that cares and loves you, it’s someone that is very possessive and controlling, and that’s what they’re interested in. Not how you feel or how they feel,” Ballentine said. “So, my dream? Yes, it’s for it to go away.”

Advocates say there is an abundance of resources here in Lexington that you can reach out to if you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation.

According to the Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention Coalition, one in three women in Kentucky will experience an act of domestic violence in their lifetime.

Resources for domestic violence victims:

