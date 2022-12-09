Amber Philpott sits down with Beshears for end-of-the-year interview

By Amber Philpott
Dec. 9, 2022
(WKYT) - Thursday, WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down with Governor Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear for an end-of-the-year interview.

While the conversation was wide-ranging, the looming anniversary of the deadly December storms was the first thing they talked about. Governor Beshear reflected on the year that started with him still coordinating relief efforts after that tornado outbreak.

RELATED: ONE YEAR LATER: Chris Bailey talks with Gov. Beshear about deadly tornado outbreak

One of the areas hardest hit in Western Kentucky was the small community of Dawson Springs, a place Governor Beshear and his family knows well. It’s his father, former Governor Steve Beshear’s hometown.

Through the heartache of not only tornadoes but also historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky, Governor Beshear has worked to try and get communities back on track while First Lady Britainy Beshear spent her time consoling and lifting up devastated families.

While the conversation was wide-ranging, the looming anniversary of December 10th, 2021, was the first thing they talked about.

December 10, 2022 marks one full year since a devastating storm changed Kentucky history.
