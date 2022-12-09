Dawson Springs mayor reflects on deadly tornado outbreak

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WKYT) - Late on December 10, 2021, a tornado tore through Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The storm destroyed homes and killed 19 people. One year later, the focus is on rebuilding.

“There’s maybe 35 houses going up. Habitat for Humanity came in here. They’re promising 10 houses by the end of the year. And they’re not going to miss it by much,” said Mayor Chris Smiley.

Mayor Smiley says there is still work to be done in the small town, but overall the mood in his community is good. Groups outside of Kentucky continue to come in and help rebuild.

“There is probably 25 different church groups, humanity groups that have come in and helped people. They do not register with us. They just contact the people and come in,” said Mayor Smiley.

Mayor Smiley’s goal for 2023 is to get people who are still living in temporary housing into permanent homes. However, he says one of the areas hosting survivors is slowly clearing out, and that is a sign of progress.

“I was out at Pennyrile State Park, I think they had 10 trailers out there at some point and the campground. The lodge itself was full, the cabins were full. There’s not anybody in the lodge now,” said Mayor Smiley.

Mayor Smiley says the town’s biggest need right now is getting contractors. He says they just don’t have enough contractors to help with the rebuilding.

As for how people will spend December 10, Mayor Smiley says the churches in the community are holding events to remember those who died and focus on rebuilding.

