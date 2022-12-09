Health experts encourage mask-wearing as respiratory illnesses rise this winter

Some pediatricians say the so-called “tripledemic” is hitting kids especially hard. (CNN, WISN, JOHNS HOPKINS, HHS, PFIZER)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Masks might be back this winter.

Some of the nation’s leading health experts are encouraging people to put their face masks back on, but this time, it’s not just because of COVID-19.

Flu, RSV and COVID-19 are all impacting the nation this holiday season. So, health officials are urging people to take precautions to protect themselves.

They are encouraging people to get vaccinated, wash their hands frequently and even mask up in certain circumstances.

Medical experts from Vanderbilt University Medical Center say older people, people who have any underlying illness, and anyone who is immunocompromised should consider wearing a mask to protect themselves.

Some communities across the country are even considering bringing back certain masking recommendations as the wave of respiratory illnesses worsens.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man dead, woman seriously hurt in Lexington shooting
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
No one was hurt during the standoff.
Man arrested after standoff in Lexington

Latest News

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., flanked by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., left, and Sen. Susan...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema switches from Democratic to independent
Amber Philpott sits down with Beshears for an end-of-the-year interview.
Amber Philpott sits down with Beshears for end-of-the-year interview
Amber Philpott sits down with Beshears for an end-of-the-year interview.
FULL INTERVIEW | Amber Philpott sits down with Beshears
In November, Dorian Young made a stop to the Barnett family’s home in east Louisville and was...
UPS driver meets with homeowners who left snacks on front porch