Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking pesky clouds and rain for the weekend! We’ll start off Saturday dry, but a weather maker will push across Kentucky, increasing our rain chances, which will stick around until early Sunday.

Good news, sunshine returns for Monday.

A powerful cold front will cause trouble by midweek, sparking showers and a few storms. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

