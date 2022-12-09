Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking More Pesky Clouds and Rain for the Weekend
Tracking pesky clouds and rain for the weekend! We’ll start Saturday off dry, but a weather...
Tracking pesky clouds and rain for the weekend! We’ll start Saturday off dry, but a weather maker will push across Kentucky, increasing our rain chances, which will stick around until early Sunday.(WKYT)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking pesky clouds and rain for the weekend! We’ll start off Saturday dry, but a weather maker will push across Kentucky, increasing our rain chances, which will stick around until early Sunday.

Good news, sunshine returns for Monday.

A powerful cold front will cause trouble by midweek, sparking showers and a few storms. – Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Dunbar High School Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on administrative leave.
FCPS principal’s administrative leave extended
The Bogus Beggar
Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

Latest News

Tracking More Pesky Clouds and Rain for the Weekend!
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking More Pesky Clouds and Rain for the Weekend
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Tracking More Rain
Rounds of rain arrive
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Another wet day
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Another round of rain