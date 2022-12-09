Less demand driving gas prices down, AAA says

AAA Bluegrass says less demand for oil is driving prices down. They say it’s primarily because of global issues such as COVID-19-related lockdowns in China keeping people from driving there.(WKYT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:16 PM EST
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chances are you have noticed less pain at the pump lately.

Gas prices are falling, and you might be paying less than $3 a gallon in some places.

In London, Ky., just off Interstate 75, gas is between $2.87 to $2.91 a gallon Friday afternoon. Diesel is still almost $5 a gallon. Nationwide, prices are just over $3 a gallon, a much different situation than it was last summer.

AAA Bluegrass says less demand for oil is driving prices down. They say it’s primarily because of global issues such as COVID-19-related lockdowns in China keeping people from driving there.

According to Gas Buddy, the cheapest gas is found in western Kentucky, around $2.39 a gallon, to well over $3 a gallon in the Louisville area.

