Lexington Fire Department investigating duplex fire

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire in Lexington.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 1200 block of Accord for a working structure fire at a duplex at 8:39 p.m.

Upon arrival, smoke and flame were visible on the back side of the structure. Heavy smoke got into the attic. Officials said the fire was discovered in the back of the house. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

Fire crews say everyone made it out safely, and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

