Man dead, woman seriously hurt in Lexington shooting

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 2:24 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after a shooting in Lexington.

Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers say they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Crews rushed the woman to the hospital with critical injuries.

The coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages. They say they have no reason to believe there’s any danger to the public.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Changes to Kentucky’s sales tax go into effect in January
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say
McDonald's is celebrating the holidays by discounting several food items during its SZN of...
McDonald’s is selling its double cheeseburgers for 50 cents Thursday and Friday
Officials have opened an investigation to determine whether a Monroe County K9, Max, attacked a...
K9 officer attacked deputy’s toddler, investigators’ report says
Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say

Latest News

Signs of recovery in Mayfield nearly one year after tornado
WATCH | Signs of recovery in Mayfield nearly one year after tornado
Railbird Music Festival’s new venue looking forward to first big music event in years
WATCH | Railbird Music Festival’s new venue looking forward to first big music event in years
Large police presence on Old House Road in Lexington
WATCH | Large police presence on Old House Road in Lexington
WATCH | Lexington Fire Department investigating duplex fire
WATCH | Lexington Fire Department investigating duplex fire