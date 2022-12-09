Man dead, woman seriously hurt in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a man is dead and a woman is seriously hurt after a shooting in Lexington.

Police were called to a home on McAtee Lane around 11:40 p.m. Thursday night.

Officers say they found a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

Crews rushed the woman to the hospital with critical injuries.

The coroner pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages. They say they have no reason to believe there’s any danger to the public.

