ONE YEAR LATER: Chris Bailey talks with Gov. Beshear about deadly tornado outbreak

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - December 10, 2022 marks one full year since a devastating storm changed Kentucky history.

The storm system sowed destruction from far western Fulton County all the way into Central Kentucky, killing 81 people and injuring many more.

Governor Andy Beshear says the state is committed to long-term recovery.

“We’re not gonna let something that knocked us down, push us backwards,” Gov. Beshear said. “Western Kentucky, we’re here for you, just like we were on day one. We’re not going anywhere.”

16 counties qualified for individual help from FEMA after the storm. Donors from across the world also helped raise more than $52 million additional dollars to help with recovery.

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey sat down with Gov. Andy Beshear to talk about what happened that night in his role as governor:

WKYT Chief Meteorologist Chris Bailey talks with Gov. Andy Beshear about the deadly December 2021 tornado outbreak.

