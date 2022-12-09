Railbird Music Festival’s new venue looking forward to first big music event in years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The two-day Railbird Music Festival sold out Thursday before the general sale even opened, and the festival’s new venue, the Red Mile, is looking forward to its first big music event in years.

The August 2021 festival was held at Keeneland. After the first day, festival-goers had complaints of extremely long lines and not enough water stations.

After skipping 2022 altogether, the festival is moving to The Infield at Red Mile this year. Vice President of Operations at Red Mile, Mary Catherine Jones, says they are prepared to put on a great show.

“Really utilize a great space. We have such a wonderful vantage point of downtown Lexington. Our proximity to downtown, I think, will hopefully be a welcome change for the guests of Railbird. They’ll be able to come in and really create a fabulous footprint within that contained Infield space. So, I think it will feel different from previous years, but in a really positive way,” Jones said.

While putting on a music festival of this magnitude in this space may be different for Jone and concertgoers, it’s not a new concept at Red Mile.

Now, with headliners like Zach Bryan and Tyler Childers, the Infield will again be filled with music lovers from all over.

According to Railbird’s social media, you can sign up for a waitlist for tickets now.

