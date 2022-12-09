Reports: Liam Coen heading back to Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Los Angeles Rams Offensive Coordinator Liam Coen is returning to Kentucky in the same position, ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Friday.

In Coen’s only season as Offensive Coordinator last season, the Wildcats went 10-3 and defeated Iowa in the Citrus Bowl.

Kentucky finished fifth in the SEC in scoring last season, averaging 32.3 points per game.

Copyright 2022 WKYT/WYMT. All rights reserved.